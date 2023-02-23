comscore Column: Hawaii’s bold opportunity to improve impaired-driving laws | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Hawaii’s bold opportunity to improve impaired-driving laws

  • By Tom Chapman
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.

Hawaii’s Legislature should make a bold move to protect its citizens from those who choose to drink and drive by lowering the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08 to 0.05. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Do we really want to stop teen suicide?

Scroll Up