Letter: Hawaiian artifacts should stay in Hawaii

One of the things I enjoy doing is searching Craigslist for interesting items. Recently I saw a very nice poi pounder for sale.

I also like to go to auctions to peruse items that I may be interested in bidding on. In years past, I have seen many items relating to Hawaiian heritage being sold at auction. There is no telling where these items go. I imagine some of them remain in Hawaii to be displayed in rather expensive well-furnished homes. Others I’m sure are bought online by wealthy collectors of artifacts.

This makes me sad. The creators of these pieces, as well as the Hawaiian people today, surely would like these artifacts to remain here. The education and heritage enrichment of the local youth and any interested party could benefit from and be enhanced by preserving these items here, where they belong.

It would be a creative endeavor for a native organization or a wealthy benefactor to come together for this purpose. History is slipping away from all ethnic groups. This is especially so for our Hawaiian hosts.

Chris DiSante

St. Louis Heights

