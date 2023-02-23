comscore Letter: Pass green fee to help protect environment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Pass green fee to help protect environment

  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.

Senate Bill 304 may be one of the most significant pieces of legislation this session. SB 304 proposes to establish a visitor “green fee ” of $50 to help offset the impact of the many millions of visitors that come to Hawaii each year. Read more

Letter: Why have homelessness and its costs exploded?

