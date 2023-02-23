Letter: Show greater respect for UH and its people

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Autonomy for the University of Hawaii is current Hawaii state law. But it is a law some legislators choose to ignore (“Key state senators call for UH president to resign,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 12). Read more

In 1998, I co-chaired the autonomy initiative to gain greater operational flexibility for the University of Hawaii — a plan supported by the governor, the Legislature and, most important, by the people of Hawaii who strongly voted it into law. It was designed to allow UH to serve Hawaii without undue bureaucracy or political influence.

Under the strong leadership of President David Lassner, UH has increased extramural and philanthropic funding tenfold; had a dramatic positive economic impact for our islands; achieved world-class distinction in multiple academic fields; increased student success and prevailed successfully despite the no-warning Aloha Stadium closure fiasco and a worldwide pandemic.

I call for greater civility and respect for our university and its people. Let them do their jobs.

Joanne Clark

Aiea

