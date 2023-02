Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Oversight is a good thing, but there is some sentiment that there is quite enough of it where Cabinet appointments are concerned.

Among those who share that view is the current nominee as state attorney general, Anne Lopez, who has opined that she agrees with an established 2015 AG ruling naming some deputies, including her own, as not needing state Senate confirmation.

Senate Bill 1122, which would require deputy directors to be confirmed, is quietly advancing, so it’s good that Lopez spoke up now. Clarity is also a good thing.