Animal advocate pleads not guilty to drug charges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Animal advocate pleads not guilty to drug charges

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Alicia Chan Maluafiti

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Alicia Chan Maluafiti

A veteran lobbyist and animal advocate pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges that she allegedly used a Wisconsin veterinarian’s identity to import large quantities of opioids for a mobile clinic run by her nonprofit organization. Read more

