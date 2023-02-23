comscore Gov. Josh Green nominates Kali Watson to direct DHHL again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. Josh Green nominates Kali Watson to direct DHHL again

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021 Kali Watson speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for Hale Makana O Mo’ili’il, an affordable housing project for low-income seniors.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021

Gov. Josh Green has turned to a former state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands director, Kali Watson, to lead the agency after a failed bid to get state Senate approval of Ikaika Anderson for the job. Read more

