Say aloha to Aloha Stadium at Saturday celebration

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kevin Faller, left and Chester Sebastian posed Wednesday with the jersey of former University of Hawaii baseball coach Les Murakami during “Sneak Peek” before Saturday’s tribute to Aloha Stadium. The two are curators at Old Queen Street Stadium and Hawaii Sports Museum.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Stadium Authority is hoping the rusting, 50,000-seat venue will be demolished in 2024 and replaced by a smaller facility by 2027, although there’s a lot of uncertainty about whether that timeline is feasible.

Former University of Hawaii football standout Chad Owens grew emotional this week while setting up his former Aloha Stadium locker with memorabilia from his playing days. Read more

