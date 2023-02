Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Ana Vilcek was named Big West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Vilcek, a sophomore from Pancevo, Serbia, went 3-0 at No. 1 singles for the Rainbow Wahine, who finished 2-1 on a Southern California road trip.

Vilcek’s week included a 0-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) triumph over No. 37-ranked Solymar Colling of the University of San Diego.

At No. 1 doubles, Vilcek and partner Nikola Holmokova went 1-1 with another match going unfinished.

Marathon special offer ends Tuesday

Hawaii residents can take advantage of special early entry fees for the 2023 Honolulu Marathon Weekend through Tuesday.

The offer is $88 for the marathon and $65 for the Start to Park 10K, which are both Dec. 10. Honolulu Marathon participants who enter in February will also receive a complimentary training shirt.

The special is only valid for residents of Hawaii. U.S. Mainland residents can enter starting March 1 and international residents can sign-up March 15.

Hawaii residents can register for the early entry fees at honolulumarathon.org.