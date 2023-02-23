Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Feb. 23, 2023 Today Updated 10:16 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL Big West men: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. BEACH VOLLEYBALL College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Saint Mary’s vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m.; Stephen F. Austin vs. Stanford, 10:15 a.m.; UCLA vs. Saint Mary’s, 11:30 a.m.; Stanford vs. Hawaii, 12:45 p.m.; Stephen F. Austin vs. UCLA, 2 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach. FRIDAY BASEBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4. PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia University Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. BEACH VOLLEYBALL College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Stephen F. Austin vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m.; UCLA vs. Stanford, 10:15 a.m.; Saint Mary’s vs. Stephen F. Austin, 11:30 a.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 12:45 p.m.; Stanford vs. Saint Mary’s, 2 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach. SOFTBALL College: Hawaii Invitational, Seattle vs. St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.; Seattle vs. Marist, 3:30 p.m.; Marist vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park. VOLLEYBALL College men: LIU vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. VOLLEYBALL BIIF Wednesday Boys Varsity Hilo def. Waiakea 25-23, 25-13, 25-17 Boys JV Hilo def. Waiakea 25-19, 18-25, 15-11 TENNIS ILH Wednesday Boys Varsity Punahou I 5, Maryknoll 0 WATER POLO COLLEGE WOMEN Varsity Top 25 Poll PV Pts 1. Stanford 1 99 2. USC 2 97 3. UCLA 3 92 4. California 4 88 5. Hawaii 5 84 6. UC Irvine 6 80 7. Long Beach State 8 73 7. Arizona State 7 73 9. Michigan 9 68 10. Fresno State 10 66 11. Indiana 12 59 12. Wagner 13 53 13. University of the Pacific 11 48 13. Princeton 14 48 15. UC Santa Barbara 15 45 16. UC San Diego 16 38 17. UC Davis 17 36 18. Harvard 18 32 19. Brown 20 27 20. San Jose State 19 24 21. San Diego State 22 18 22. Long Island 21 16 23. Cal State Northridge 25 13 23. Loyola Marymount 23 13 25. Marist 24 7 GOLF OAHU JUNIOR GOLF ASSOCIATION Season Opening Tournament At Mililani Golf Club Saturday Girls 10-younger (shortened tees) Lucy Cui…………………………………….39-45—84 Yaru Bey…………………………………….49-36—85 Makayla Yonemura…………………… 42-43—85 Ashlynn Tanaka………………………… 42-43—85 Audrey Fujikawa……………………….43-45—88 11-12 (red tees) Nicole Oda…………………………………37-38—75 Keelee Nogawa…………………………40-37—77 Brooke O’Heron……………………….39-41—80 Brooke Asao……………………………..39-41—80 Avery Endow …………………………….38-43—81 13-14 (white tees) *Kady Matsumoto…………………….. 40-38—78 Alexa Takai ……………………………….. 39-39—78 Jacey Kage……………………………….. 41-41—82 Olivia Schmidt…………………………..44-39—83 Megan George …………………………44-41—85 15-18 (white tees) Raya Nakao ……………………………….32-35—67 Ava Cepeda……………………………… 36-34—70 Sydney Fuke………………………………35-37—72 Mariko Yonemura……………………….38-37—75 Mia Cepeda……………………………….37-40—77 *—won in sudden-death playoff Boys 10-younger (shortened tees) Kellen Nogawa…………………………. 39-40—79 Jason Uno………………………………….44-40—84 Carter Crouse……………………………46-41—87 Kyle Schmidt……………………………..44-44—88 Titan Suratt ……………………………….42-46—88 11-12 (red tees) Carson Kage ……………………………..37-38—75 Mason Miyashiro ……………………… 38-40—78 Brycen James Massey……………..39-41—80 Dean Pagliarini…………………………..41-46—87 Bryten Ching……………………………..41-47—88 Carter Yamada………………………….40-48—88 13-14 (blue tees) Maximus Waki………………………….. 40-39—79 Isaac Kim………………………………….. 43-38—81 Austin Koki ……………………………….. 42-40—82 Thomas M. Kim………………………… 42-41—83 Bret Kiyuna………………………………..44-40—84 Ethan Nakatsukasa…………………..42-42—84 15-18 (black tees) Dane Watanabe ………………………. 31-35—66 James Fujita………………………………34-35—69 Tyler Tamayori…………………………….37-36—73 Bryce Toledo-Lue………………………38-36—74 Jordan Takai……………………………… 38-39—77 LOCAL ACES NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB David Goya, Mililani Dec. 27 Ted Makalena GC 17 115 Hybrid Arnold Baptiste, Honolulu Feb. 18 Waialae Country Club 2 175 6-iron Rickie Roque, Kaimuki Feb. 19 Pearl Country Club 16 171 Hybrid Thomas Odoardi, Kapolei Feb. 19 Hawaii Prince GC B7 167 8-iron Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted Previous Story Television and radio - Feb. 23, 2023