Scoreboard – Feb. 23, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Saint Mary’s vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m.; Stephen F. Austin vs. Stanford, 10:15 a.m.; UCLA vs. Saint Mary’s, 11:30 a.m.; Stanford vs. Hawaii, 12:45 p.m.; Stephen F. Austin vs. UCLA, 2 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4. PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia University Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Stephen F. Austin vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m.; UCLA vs. Stanford, 10:15 a.m.; Saint Mary’s vs. Stephen F. Austin, 11:30 a.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 12:45 p.m.; Stanford vs. Saint Mary’s, 2 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Invitational, Seattle vs. St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.; Seattle vs. Marist, 3:30 p.m.; Marist vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: LIU vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

VOLLEYBALL

BIIF

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Hilo def. Waiakea 25-23, 25-13, 25-17

Boys JV

Hilo def. Waiakea 25-19, 18-25, 15-11

TENNIS

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Punahou I 5, Maryknoll 0

WATER POLO

COLLEGE WOMEN

Varsity

Top 25

Poll PV Pts

1. Stanford 1 99

2. USC 2 97

3. UCLA 3 92

4. California 4 88

5. Hawaii 5 84

6. UC Irvine 6 80

7. Long Beach State 8 73

7. Arizona State 7 73

9. Michigan 9 68

10. Fresno State 10 66

11. Indiana 12 59

12. Wagner 13 53

13. University of the Pacific 11 48

13. Princeton 14 48

15. UC Santa Barbara 15 45

16. UC San Diego 16 38

17. UC Davis 17 36

18. Harvard 18 32

19. Brown 20 27

20. San Jose State 19 24

21. San Diego State

22 18 22. Long Island 21 16

23. Cal State Northridge 25 13

23. Loyola Marymount 23 13

25. Marist 24 7

GOLF

OAHU JUNIOR GOLF ASSOCIATION

Season Opening Tournament

At Mililani Golf Club

Saturday

Girls 10-younger (shortened tees)

Lucy Cui…………………………………….39-45—84

Yaru Bey…………………………………….49-36—85

Makayla Yonemura…………………… 42-43—85

Ashlynn Tanaka………………………… 42-43—85

Audrey Fujikawa……………………….43-45—88

11-12 (red tees)

Nicole Oda…………………………………37-38—75

Keelee Nogawa…………………………40-37—77

Brooke O’Heron……………………….39-41—80

Brooke Asao……………………………..39-41—80

Avery Endow …………………………….38-43—81

13-14 (white tees)

*Kady Matsumoto…………………….. 40-38—78

Alexa Takai ……………………………….. 39-39—78

Jacey Kage……………………………….. 41-41—82

Olivia Schmidt…………………………..44-39—83

Megan George …………………………44-41—85

15-18 (white tees)

Raya Nakao ……………………………….32-35—67

Ava Cepeda……………………………… 36-34—70

Sydney Fuke………………………………35-37—72

Mariko Yonemura……………………….38-37—75

Mia Cepeda……………………………….37-40—77

*—won in sudden-death playoff

Boys 10-younger (shortened tees)

Kellen Nogawa…………………………. 39-40—79

Jason Uno………………………………….44-40—84

Carter Crouse……………………………46-41—87

Kyle Schmidt……………………………..44-44—88

Titan Suratt ……………………………….42-46—88

11-12 (red tees)

Carson Kage ……………………………..37-38—75

Mason Miyashiro ……………………… 38-40—78

Brycen James Massey……………..39-41—80

Dean Pagliarini…………………………..41-46—87

Bryten Ching……………………………..41-47—88

Carter Yamada………………………….40-48—88

13-14 (blue tees)

Maximus Waki………………………….. 40-39—79

Isaac Kim………………………………….. 43-38—81

Austin Koki ……………………………….. 42-40—82

Thomas M. Kim………………………… 42-41—83

Bret Kiyuna………………………………..44-40—84

Ethan Nakatsukasa…………………..42-42—84

15-18 (black tees)

Dane Watanabe ………………………. 31-35—66

James Fujita………………………………34-35—69

Tyler Tamayori…………………………….37-36—73

Bryce Toledo-Lue………………………38-36—74

Jordan Takai……………………………… 38-39—77

LOCAL ACES

NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB

David Goya, Mililani Dec. 27 Ted Makalena GC 17 115 Hybrid

Arnold Baptiste, Honolulu Feb. 18 Waialae Country Club 2 175 6-iron

Rickie Roque, Kaimuki Feb. 19 Pearl Country Club 16 171 Hybrid

Thomas Odoardi, Kapolei Feb. 19 Hawaii Prince GC B7 167 8-iron

Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted