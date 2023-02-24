Letter: Bill would make streets safer for bikes, mopeds

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii is considering a new “dead red” bill, House Bill 1319, to allow bicyclists, motorcyclists and moped riders to proceed through a red traffic signal if the traffic signal sensor fails to recognize their presence.

According to the bill, some vehicle detection devices are not able to detect the size and weight of bicycles, motorcycles and mopeds, creating a dangerous environment for riders who either disregard the signal altogether or wait for another vehicle to trigger it. The proposed law would allow these riders to proceed through an intersection on a steady red signal during certain hours if the traffic signal is controlled by a vehicle detection device that is inoperative due to the size or composition of the rider’s vehicle.

The bill specifies conditions under which riders can proceed, such as waiting at the intersection, and exercising due care and caution when proceeding. Several states in the U.S. have already passed similar laws, aimed at ensuring the safety of riders. I strongly believe that this bill will create safer roads for all and encourage the adoption of cycling, in turn decreasing traffic.

Mercedes Bazzone

Waikiki

