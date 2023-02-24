comscore Letter: Bill would make streets safer for bikes, mopeds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Bill would make streets safer for bikes, mopeds

  Today
  Updated 12:42 a.m.

Hawaii is considering a new “dead red” bill, House Bill 1319, to allow bicyclists, motorcyclists and moped riders to proceed through a red traffic signal if the traffic signal sensor fails to recognize their presence. Read more

