Letter: Cannabis causes harm, has no public benefit

I oppose the legalization of pakalolo. Why do our elected officials want to legalize this drug? I know college graduates who are now homeless because they got addicted to the “good feeling” that you get when you smoke pakalolo.

How many homeless smoked pakalolo? What are the benefits of this drug? The drug affects your brain so that you get a wonderful sensation or high. Morphine is the same, but for pain.

Where are the scientific studies that say it is beneficial for your body? The state attorney general and Department of Health (DOH) oppose this legislation.

DOH said there is “substantial evidence that adolescents and young adults who use cannabis daily or near-daily are more likely than nonusers to develop future psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia.”

Peter Lee

Nuuanu

