Letter: Spay and neuter bills should unite people

Senate Bill 998 and House Bill 220 currently are still under consideration in the Legislature. The bills would establish a spay and neuter fund for pets and free-roaming cats, allowing money from an income tax check-off to be deposited into this fund. Read more

