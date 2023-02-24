Letter: Spay and neuter bills should unite people

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Senate Bill 998 and House Bill 220 currently are still under consideration in the Legislature. The bills would establish a spay and neuter fund for pets and free-roaming cats, allowing money from an income tax check-off to be deposited into this fund. Read more

Senate Bill 998 and House Bill 220 currently are still under consideration in the Legislature. The bills would establish a spay and neuter fund for pets and free-roaming cats, allowing money from an income tax check-off to be deposited into this fund.

Many wildlife advocates oppose this bill because of toxoplasmosis, which can be transmitted to wildlife from free-roaming cats. This bill seeks to humanely address the overpopulation of free-roaming cats by decreasing their numbers, which would then decrease the spread of toxoplasmosis.

The bills would help wildlife, pets and free-roaming cats. They should not divide, but rather unite those who care about animals.

Jennifer Chiwa

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter