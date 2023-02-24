Editorial | Letters Letter: Spay and neuter bills should unite people Today Updated 12:42 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Senate Bill 998 and House Bill 220 currently are still under consideration in the Legislature. The bills would establish a spay and neuter fund for pets and free-roaming cats, allowing money from an income tax check-off to be deposited into this fund. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Senate Bill 998 and House Bill 220 currently are still under consideration in the Legislature. The bills would establish a spay and neuter fund for pets and free-roaming cats, allowing money from an income tax check-off to be deposited into this fund. Many wildlife advocates oppose this bill because of toxoplasmosis, which can be transmitted to wildlife from free-roaming cats. This bill seeks to humanely address the overpopulation of free-roaming cats by decreasing their numbers, which would then decrease the spread of toxoplasmosis. The bills would help wildlife, pets and free-roaming cats. They should not divide, but rather unite those who care about animals. Jennifer Chiwa Makiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Housing unaffordable with property valuations