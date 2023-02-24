Letter: Treating UH respectfully will help make it better

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am a retired faculty and administrator of the University of Hawaii at Manoa. I have two degrees from the University of California and worked as an administrator at the University of Washington, so I can compare how those two state universities were treated by their respective legislatures.

It is not only my opinion that both rose to their levels of respect because their legislatures had the good sense to respect their administrations’ and faculties’ ability to create and maintain outstanding educational and research programs. Hawaii’s Legislature would be well advised to treat the University of Hawaii system with the same respect and see how much better the university can become.

Having known President David Lassner, I can also add that the system is fortunate to have him.

Ken Tokuno

Kaneohe

