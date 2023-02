Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unilaterally gave Fox News exclusively thousands of hours of video recordings of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

All of those recordings are government property. All have significant historical value. So where in the world does he get the right to give the tapes to Fox but not to ABC, CBS, NBC, or CNN? That kind of partisanship is outrageous!

Lunsford Phillips

Kailua

