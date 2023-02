Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The news is good and bad — and head-scratching. COVID-19 cases in intensive care units statewide averaged two per day last week, a new low. But patients who meanwhile had to delay treatments for other ailments are now sicker, and the hospitals are as full as ever.

This is a real problem in hospital staffing — traveler nurses are still in demand here. That’s clear.

What isn’t so obvious: How should we view the pandemic now? Is it now officially endemic, less of a worry? Nobody really knows… yet.