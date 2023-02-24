2 found dead at Makiki residence gutted by fire

By Mark Ladao and Rosemarie Bernardo mladao@staradvertiser.com
rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:41 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Firefighters work the scene of a house fire on Spencer Street today in Makiki.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ten Honolulu Fire Department units were dispatched to a blaze at 954 Spencer St. just before 12:50 p.m. Thursday. Two people were found dead at the scene, a woman inside the home and a man just outside the burning structure.