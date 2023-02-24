comscore 2 found dead at Makiki residence gutted by fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 found dead at Makiki residence gutted by fire

  • By Mark Ladao and Rosemarie Bernardo mladao@staradvertiser.com rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Firefighters work the scene of a house fire on Spencer Street today in Makiki.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Ten Honolulu Fire Department units were dispatched to a blaze at 954 Spencer St. just before 12:50 p.m. Thursday. Two people were found dead at the scene, a woman inside the home and a man just outside the burning structure.

Two people were found dead after a fire ripped through their home in Makiki early Thursday afternoon. Read more

