Former lawmaker Kaniela Ing prosecuted for missed deadline | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former lawmaker Kaniela Ing prosecuted for missed deadline

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  Kaniela Ing

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Kaniela Ing

Former state Rep. Kaniela Ing is in trouble again with the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission, and this time he’s facing criminal prosecution and possible jail time for allegedly failing to file a mandatory campaign spending update on time. Read more

