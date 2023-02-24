comscore Maui man accused in alleged $146M Ponzi scheme | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui man accused in alleged $146M Ponzi scheme

  By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

Marcus Todd Brisco and his companies, Yas Castellum LLC of Denver and Yas Castellum Financial LLC of Wailuku, Maui, are named in the enforcement action filed Jan. 31 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Read more

