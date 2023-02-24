comscore Officials urge caution when approaching emergency vehicles off the road | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Officials urge caution when approaching emergency vehicles off the road

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Vehicles drive through the Kaneohe-bound Tetsuo Harano Tunnel where on Sunday a police officer was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while he worked at an accident scene

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Officials with the state Department of Transportation, Hono­lulu Police Department and Freeway Service Patrol gathered Thursday at the H-3 Harano Tunnels to remind drivers of the Move Over Law to ensure the safety of first responders. The law requires drivers to slow down or change lanes when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights.

City and state officials Thursday asked drivers to be more responsible following a collision Sunday night on the H-3 freeway that left a Honolulu police officer in critical condition. Read more

