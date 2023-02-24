comscore Rearview Mirror: Readers share amusing stories of police encounters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rearview Mirror: Readers share amusing stories of police encounters

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • COURTESY BOB SIGALL Don Gerbozy, right, thanks Honolulu police officer Grandon Costa, who helped get his car home after an accident in Kailua in 2020.

    COURTESY BOB SIGALL

    Don Gerbozy, right, thanks Honolulu police officer Grandon Costa, who helped get his car home after an accident in Kailua in 2020.

Two weeks ago I wrote about amusing interactions between the public and local police officers. These are the kind of stories that often don’t appear in the newspaper — they’re not really news — but fit perfectly in this column. Read more

Previous Story
Famed Hawaiian monk seal Kaimana gave birth to 1st pup

Scroll Up