comscore Robbery spree results in 6-1/2-year federal prison sentence | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Robbery spree results in 6-1/2-year federal prison sentence

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

A man who spent 17 years in federal prison before embarking on a series of armed robberies in 2022 in which he brandished a paintball gun was sentenced Tuesday to 6-1/2 more years behind bars. Read more

Previous Story
Famed Hawaiian monk seal Kaimana gave birth to 1st pup

Scroll Up