comscore Hawaii players battle each other for chance to make tough trip | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii players battle each other for chance to make tough trip

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii infielder Kyson Donahue throws the ball from his knees to first base on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii infielder Kyson Donahue throws the ball from his knees to first base on Saturday.

On what is known as “Competition Tuesday,” the ’Bows held an intrasquad scrimmage to determine the final spots on the 29-player travel roster for a six-game road trip. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 23, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 24, 2023

Scroll Up