Kamehameha hires Kaeo Drummondo to lead football program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kamehameha hires Kaeo Drummondo to lead football program

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • RON PAUL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hilo coach Kaeo Drummondo gets drenched by his players after a 26-7 victory over Maui during a state tournament game on Nov. 4, 2017, at Francis Wong Stadium.

    Hilo coach Kaeo Drummondo gets drenched by his players after a 26-7 victory over Maui during a state tournament game on Nov. 4, 2017, at Francis Wong Stadium.

Drummondo, 38, will oversee the entire football program from the developmental program in elementary grades through the varsity level, including serving as the varsity head coach. Read more

