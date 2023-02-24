Scoreboard – Feb. 24, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia University Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Stephen F. Austin vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m.; UCLA vs. Stanford, 10:15 a.m.; Saint Mary’s vs. Stephen F. Austin, 11:30 a.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 12:45 p.m.; Stanford vs. Saint Mary’s, 2 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Invitational, Seattle vs. St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.; Seattle vs. Marist, 3:30 p.m.; Marist vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: LIU vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, quarterfinal, 9 a.m.; semifinal No. 1, 10:15 a.m.; semifinal No. 2, 11:30 a.m.; third place, 12:45 p.m.; final, 2 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Invitational, Seattle vs. St. Bonaventure, 10 a.m.; Marist vs. St. Bonaventure, 12:30 p.m.; Seattle vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m.; Marist vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Simon Fraser vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE

Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic

At Queen’s Beach

Thursday

No. 10 Hawaii 5, Saint Mary’s 0

1. Jaime Santer/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Hawley Harrer/Daniella Kensinger (SMC) 20-22, 21-10, 15-13.

2. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Karmin Brown/Hannah Couch (SMC) 21-13, 21-17.

3. Kaylee Glagau/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) def. Genevieve Bane/Paola Peralta (SMC) 21-10, 21-12.

4. Lea Kruse/Sofia Russo (UH) def. Allie Cataldo/Sadie Shipman (SMC) 21-10, 21-13.

5. Ilihia Huddleston/Sophie Buschmann (UH) def. Angie Bour/Cameron Martinez (SMC) 21-10, 21-15.

No. 9 Stanford 3, No. 10 Hawaii 2

1. Charlie Ekstrom/Kate Reilly (STAN) def. Jaime Santer/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) 22-20, 21-12.

2. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Maya Harvey/Maddi Kriz (STAN) 22-20, 21-19.

3. Emma Morris/Taylor Wilson (STAN) def. Kaylee Glagau/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) 21-14, 16-21, 15-12.

4. Ashley Vincent/Kelly Belardi (STAN) def. Lea Kruse/Sofia Russo (UH) 21-19, 21-14.

5. Ilihia Huddleston/Sophie Buschmann (UH) def. Sophie Kubiak/Daria Gusarova (STAN) 21-15, 21-16.

VOLLEYBALL

BIIF

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Kealakehe 25-7, 25-16, 25-20.

Boys JV

Kealakehe def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-20, 31-33, 15-12

TENNIS

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity

‘Iolani 5, Maryknoll 0