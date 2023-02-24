Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Feb. 24, 2023 Today Updated 11:58 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4. PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia University Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. BEACH VOLLEYBALL College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Stephen F. Austin vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m.; UCLA vs. Stanford, 10:15 a.m.; Saint Mary’s vs. Stephen F. Austin, 11:30 a.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 12:45 p.m.; Stanford vs. Saint Mary’s, 2 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach. SOFTBALL College: Hawaii Invitational, Seattle vs. St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.; Seattle vs. Marist, 3:30 p.m.; Marist vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park. VOLLEYBALL College men: LIU vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SATURDAY BASEBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4. PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. BASKETBALL Big West men: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. BEACH VOLLEYBALL College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, quarterfinal, 9 a.m.; semifinal No. 1, 10:15 a.m.; semifinal No. 2, 11:30 a.m.; third place, 12:45 p.m.; final, 2 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach. SOFTBALL College: Hawaii Invitational, Seattle vs. St. Bonaventure, 10 a.m.; Marist vs. St. Bonaventure, 12:30 p.m.; Seattle vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m.; Marist vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. College: doubleheader, Simon Fraser vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park. PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field. BEACH VOLLEYBALL COLLEGE Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic At Queen’s Beach Thursday No. 10 Hawaii 5, Saint Mary’s 0 1. Jaime Santer/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Hawley Harrer/Daniella Kensinger (SMC) 20-22, 21-10, 15-13. 2. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Karmin Brown/Hannah Couch (SMC) 21-13, 21-17. 3. Kaylee Glagau/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) def. Genevieve Bane/Paola Peralta (SMC) 21-10, 21-12. 4. Lea Kruse/Sofia Russo (UH) def. Allie Cataldo/Sadie Shipman (SMC) 21-10, 21-13. 5. Ilihia Huddleston/Sophie Buschmann (UH) def. Angie Bour/Cameron Martinez (SMC) 21-10, 21-15. No. 9 Stanford 3, No. 10 Hawaii 2 1. Charlie Ekstrom/Kate Reilly (STAN) def. Jaime Santer/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) 22-20, 21-12. 2. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Maya Harvey/Maddi Kriz (STAN) 22-20, 21-19. 3. Emma Morris/Taylor Wilson (STAN) def. Kaylee Glagau/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) 21-14, 16-21, 15-12. 4. Ashley Vincent/Kelly Belardi (STAN) def. Lea Kruse/Sofia Russo (UH) 21-19, 21-14. 5. Ilihia Huddleston/Sophie Buschmann (UH) def. Sophie Kubiak/Daria Gusarova (STAN) 21-15, 21-16. VOLLEYBALL BIIF Wednesday Boys Varsity Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Kealakehe 25-7, 25-16, 25-20. Boys JV Kealakehe def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-20, 31-33, 15-12 TENNIS ILH Thursday Girls Varsity ‘Iolani 5, Maryknoll 0 Previous Story Television and radio - Feb. 24, 2023