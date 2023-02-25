Editorial | Letters Letter: Businesses must follow food ware ordinance Today Updated 1:23 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It is shocking and disgusting that so many local businesses keep using non-biodegradable plastic food ware and continue to offer it without customers requesting it, which is in complete disregard of the intent of the new disposable food ware ordinance. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It is shocking and disgusting that so many local businesses keep using non-biodegradable plastic food ware and continue to offer it without customers requesting it, which is in complete disregard of the intent of the new disposable food ware ordinance. I say it’s time for all of us to let them know it’s wrong, it’s unacceptable and if they don’t aloha and malama our aina, we must boycott them. Edward Suarez Manoa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Wrong for McCarthy to give videos to Fox