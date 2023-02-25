comscore Letter: Businesses must follow food ware ordinance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Businesses must follow food ware ordinance

  • Today
  • Updated 1:23 a.m.

It is shocking and disgusting that so many local businesses keep using non-biodegradable plastic food ware and continue to offer it without customers requesting it, which is in complete disregard of the intent of the new disposable food ware ordinance. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Wrong for McCarthy to give videos to Fox

Scroll Up