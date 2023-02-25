Letter: Businesses must follow food ware ordinance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is shocking and disgusting that so many local businesses keep using non-biodegradable plastic food ware and continue to offer it without customers requesting it, which is in complete disregard of the intent of the new disposable food ware ordinance. I say it’s time for all of us to let them know it’s wrong, it’s unacceptable and if they don’t aloha and malama our aina, we must boycott them.

Edward Suarez

Manoa

