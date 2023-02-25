Letter: Local articles welcome in Sunday Travel section

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I saw your Sunday travel section and it had mostly local articles. I thought it was great. Finally, not so much on the “Ninth Island,” Las Vegas. Read more

So thank you for that bit of relief. I understand that we need money and Las Vegas is income, but there’s probably a lot more outflow from our islands.

Thank you for keeping it as local as you can.

Glen Tanaka

Waialae-Kahala

