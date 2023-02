Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was nice to learn about the two overall winners of the Great Aloha Run and to see three pictures on the front page of the Star-Advertiser’s Local & Business section (“Great strides at the 39th Aloha Run,” Feb. 21).

But is that it? A well-run event with thousands of local runners, staffed by hundreds of competent and cheerful volunteers, and not a single column inch of commentary and a listing of overall age group finishers?

The paper did a good job of promoting the event beforehand. I suspect a lot of readers were looking to see equal reporting and detail the day after it turned out so well.

Dan Binkley

Makiki

