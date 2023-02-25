comscore Former girls basketball coach accused of child porn remains in jail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former girls basketball coach accused of child porn remains in jail

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:22 a.m.

A former girls basketball coach accused of being a longtime child predator was denied bail Thursday and will remain at the Federal Detention Center while awaiting trial, scheduled for April 18. Read more

