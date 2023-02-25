Former girls basketball coach accused of child porn remains in jail

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dwayne Yuen, 50, was indicted by a federal grand jury Feb. 16 and pleaded not guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography.

FBI agents received information in July that Yuen was involved with a 14-year-old girl starting from when he was coaching her youth basketball team during her freshman year of high school in 2016 and continuing through 2020. The FBI obtained copies of sexualized text messages, sexually explicit photographs and “electronic financial transactions showing that Yuen sent (the victim) money on multiple occasions,” according to an FBI affidavit.

Yuen had sought to be released into the custody of his mother, Gail, who appeared in court Thursday.

In a memo opposing the government’s efforts to keep him jailed until trial, Assistant Federal Public Defender Jaquelyn Esser acknowledged that the allegations of possession of a child pornography can endanger minor victims and the community. She argued that Yuen is employed as a Realtor, has no prior criminal record and lives with his mother, whom he helps care for.

She also argued there has been no further physical contact between the victim and Yuen.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom A. Trader ruled Thursday that the government “met its burden of establishing by clear and convincing evidence” that Yuen will pose an “unreasonable danger to the community” if released.

Yuen’s alleged conduct happened after other allegations of sexual assault and abuse outlined in lawsuits brought against him and Punahou School by former players were said to have occurred. Yuen left Punahou in 2006 and settled the lawsuits in August 2021.