Kamalani Academy is ordered closed for contract violations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kamalani Academy is ordered closed for contract violations

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:22 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2018 Kamalani Academy opened in 2017.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2018

    Kamalani Academy opened in 2017.

The public charter school Kamalani Academy in Wahiawa could shut down in June after the state Public Charter School Commission this week denied its bid for a five-year renewal of its contract, but school leaders say they will appeal the decision. Read more

