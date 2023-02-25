Rally held for woman accused of harassing anti-abortion protester
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:22 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Abortion rights activists rallied Friday at Honolulu District Court in support of Aleada “Saber” Minton, third from right, who was accused of assault by anti- abortion protester James Kelii Wallace.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree