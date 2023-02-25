comscore Rally held for woman accused of harassing anti-abortion protester | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rally held for woman accused of harassing anti-abortion protester

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:22 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Abortion rights activists rallied Friday at Honolulu District Court in support of Aleada “Saber” Minton, third from right, who was accused of assault by anti- abortion protester James Kelii Wallace.

Abortion rights advocates gathered Friday outside Honolulu District Court in support of a San Francisco wo­man charged with har­assment for an incident involving a man who was protesting against an abortion rights march in Waikiki in June. Read more

