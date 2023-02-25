comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority turnover continues as another top exec resigns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Tourism Authority turnover continues as another top exec resigns

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:22 a.m.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority, the state agency responsible for Hawaii’s tourism marketing, just announced its 14th staff departure since 2020, representing a nearly 44% turnover rate for the agency, which is still facing repeal by the state Legislature. Read more

