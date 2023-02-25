comscore Waipahu monument honors Filipino WWII veterans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waipahu monument honors Filipino WWII veterans

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:22 a.m.
  World War II veterans Oscar Bangui, 97, left, and Faustino Garcia, 100, attended the ceremony.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    World War II veterans Oscar Bangui, 97, left, and Faustino Garcia, 100, attended the ceremony.

  The Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts held a ceremony Friday for the bronze monument honoring Filipino World War II veterans at the Waipahu Public Library. Above, members of the Waipahu High School Army JROTC unveiled the sculptures by artist Kelley Hestir.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts held a ceremony Friday for the bronze monument honoring Filipino World War II veterans at the Waipahu Public Library. Above, members of the Waipahu High School Army JROTC unveiled the sculptures by artist Kelley Hestir.

  A closer look at one of the bronze sculptures of the monument honoring Filipino World War II veterans at the Waipahu Public Library.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A closer look at one of the bronze sculptures of the monument honoring Filipino World War II veterans at the Waipahu Public Library.

  Those in attendance braved the rainy weather to attend Friday's ceremony.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Those in attendance braved the rainy weather to attend Friday’s ceremony.

The bronze sculptures represent members of the Philippine Constabulary, 1st Filipino Division, Filipino Scouts, Filipino Guerillas and the 1st and 2nd Filipino Regiments from Hawaii and the mainland. Read more

