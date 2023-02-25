Waipahu monument honors Filipino WWII veterans

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:22 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
World War II veterans Oscar Bangui, 97, left, and Faustino Garcia, 100, attended the ceremony.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts held a ceremony Friday for the bronze monument honoring Filipino World War II veterans at the Waipahu Public Library. Above, members of the Waipahu High School Army JROTC unveiled the sculptures by artist Kelley Hestir.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A closer look at one of the bronze sculptures of the monument honoring Filipino World War II veterans at the Waipahu Public Library.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Those in attendance braved the rainy weather to attend Friday’s ceremony.