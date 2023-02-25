Beachbows split doubleheader

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii again split its matches on the second day of the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, sweeping Stephen F. Austin before falling to No. 1 UCLA 4-1 on Friday at Queen’s Beach.

No. 10 UH swept on four of five courts against SFA in its first match of the morning, with Kaylee Glagau and Caprice Lorenzo pulling out a three-set win over Lizzie Denyer and Olivia Duhon.

UH shuffled the lineup against UCLA and the Bruins took a 2-0 lead with wins on Courts 1 and 3. Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle picked up a 21-18, 21-15 win over Abby Van Winkle and Jessie Smith at Court 2. But the Bruins clinched the match at Court 5, where Rileigh Powers and Natalie Myszkowski outlasted UH’s Ilihia Huddleston and Sophia Buschmann 21-17, 19-21, 15-13.

UH (2-2) will face No. 9 Stanford in a semifinal match today at 10:15 a.m. The championship match is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Water Polo

Hawaii routs UCSD on road

Hawaii’s Lucia Gomez de la Puente scored three goals and assisted on another and the fifth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team’s 17-7 win over No. 16 UC San Diego on Friday in the Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine, Calif.

Emma van Rossum, Libby Gault, Lot Stertefeld and Jordan Wedderburn added two goals each for the Rainbow Wahine (9-1). UH goalkeeper Bridget Layburn finished with seven saves.

UH will take on No. 4 UCLA today. The Bruins handed UH its lone loss of this season, 12-8 on Feb. 4 in the Triton Invitational in La Jolla, Calif.

Softball

Rainbow Wahine lose opener

The Rainbow Wahine softball team came up short in their first game in the Bank of Hawaii Invitational, falling 3-2 to Marist on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The ‘Bows (7-5) got on the board right away, as leadoff hitter Xiao Gin scored on an RBI double by Haley Johnson. Hawaii pitcher Brianna Lopez kept the Marist offense quiet for the first four innings before the Red Foxes (2-5) broke through in the fifth. Shea Walsh scored the tying run off a fielding error by Rachel Sabourin, then Haley Ahr drove in the go-ahead run with a single that scored Sam Freeland.

In the sixth, the Red Foxes added an insurance run when Ronn Howard scored off another UH error, this time by Gin. In the bottom of the inning, Izabella Martinez got one of the runs back with an RBI single that plated Maya Nakamura. But Maddie Pleasants retired the ‘Bows in order in the seventh inning to seal the win.

Hawaii will play a doubleheader today, facing Seattle at 3 p.m. before a rematch with Marist at 5 p.m.

—

OUTRIGGER DUKE KAHANAMOKU BEACH CLASSIC

At Queen’s Beach

Friday

No. 10 Hawaii 5, Stephen F. Austin 0

1. Jaime Santer/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Natalie Bennett/Hannah Ogden (SFA) 21- 15, 21-12

2. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Madison Hall/Madison Morrow (SFA) 21-17, 24- 22

3. Kaylee Glagau/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) def. Lizzie Denyer/Olivia Duhon (SFA) 24-22, 19- 21, 15-8

4. Lea Kruse/Sofia Russo (UH) def. Kelly Johnson/Chloe Culver (SFA) 21-10, 21-15

5. Ilihia Huddleston/Sophie Buschmann (UH) def. Toby Sherman/Victoria Simmang (SFA) 21-16, 21-9

No. 1 UCLA 4, No. 10 Hawaii 1

1. Lexy Denaburg/Maggie Boyd (UCLA) def. Loker/Wagoner (UH) 21-16, 21-17

2. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Abby Van Winkle/Jessie Smith (UCLA) 21-18, 21-15

3. Tessa Van Winkle/Peri Brennan (UCLA) def. Kruse/Russo (UH) 21-15, 21-17

4. Jaden Whitmarsh/Marlie Monserez (UCLA) def. Burton/Lorenzo (UH) 29-31, 21-13, 15-6

5. Rileigh Powers/Natalie Myszkowski (UCLA) def. Huddleston/Buschmann (UH) 21-17, 19-21, 15-13

Also

UCLA 3, Stanford 2

Saint Mary’s 3, Stephen F. Austin 2