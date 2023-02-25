comscore Beachbows split doubleheader | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Beachbows split doubleheader

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:21 a.m.

Hawaii again split its matches on the second day of the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, sweeping Stephen F. Austin before falling to No. 1 UCLA 4-1 on Friday at Queen’s Beach. Read more

