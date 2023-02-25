comscore Hawaii men’s volleyball completes sweep of Long Island University | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s volleyball completes sweep of Long Island University

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:21 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Eleu Choy, left, and Filip Humler went down for a dig against the Long Island Sharks on Friday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Eleu Choy, left, and Filip Humler went down for a dig against the Long Island Sharks on Friday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Brett Sheward, Guilherme Voss and Spyros Chakas looked for a block against Long Island University’s Livan Moreno on Friday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Brett Sheward, Guilherme Voss and Spyros Chakas looked for a block against Long Island University’s Livan Moreno on Friday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM  Hawaii’s Chaz Galloway put up a kill against Long Island’s Livan Moreno and Kasey Clouet.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

     Hawaii’s Chaz Galloway put up a kill against Long Island’s Livan Moreno and Kasey Clouet.

Setter Brett Sheward directed the Warriors (13-0) to a .405 hitting percentage as they completed a sweep of the two-match series before a crowd of 4,140 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 24, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 25, 2023

Scroll Up