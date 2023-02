Moanalua’s Isabelle Asuncion on track at girls state wrestling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

New site, same result for defending state champion Isabelle Asuncion.

The Moanalua senior pinned Erika Olkowski of Punahou in 36 seconds of their girls 117 weight class quarterfinal on Friday afternoon at BYU-Hawaii’s Cannon Activities Center.

Asuncion advanced to the semifinal round of the Texaco/HHSAA State Wrestling Championships. She won her second consecutive OIA title last week as Moanalua surged to the team title. Na Menehune have a shot at the state team championship behind Asuncion and several title contenders, including freshman Adriana Daoang (97 weight class), Eden Baguio (168) and Jasmine Adiniwin (184). All four entered the tournament as top seeds and advanced. Daoang (21-1) pinned Maila Daniels of Konawaena in 22 seconds. Adiniwin (14-1) edged Ofa Haupu of Baldwin 5-3.

Moanalua led the girls team standings late in the action on day one with a 19-point lead over second-place Lahainaluna.

“It’s going pretty well. Seeing everyone wrestling is eye-opening. I’m excited,” said Asuncion (17-1). “During the match, because I wrestled her before, I knew she was going to give me a tougher time, but my body was so relaxed, I kind of cancelled that out. Everything around me was going so crazy, but I was in my own thoughts. It’s just a little mindset thing, really who wants it more. ”

In the 155 weight class, Moanalua sophomore Nohilani Kukonu upset No. 2 seed Paige Taasan of Hilo on a pin that ended the second period. However, Hilo coach Tyler Milare was livid, noting to the referees that the clock had run out before there was an official pin.

“My girl is on the bottom and there’s literally six seconds left. The noodle kid is running, swings at the ref (to end the period), he misses. Then the referee continues to proceed and calls a pin three seconds after the period,” Milare said.

Video confirmed that the pin attempt was less than two seconds long when the head official was informed that time had run out.

“His assistant ref told me that time was out, but he wasn’t even looking at the clock,” Milare said, referring to video.

Taasan was ahead 5-4 when the match was ruled over.

“This is the third missed call we had today, and the same nonsense happened last year, too,” Milare said.

The controversial finish ended what had been a superb battle. For Kukonu, it an unsurprising result. She had beaten Taasan during the 145 final of the Pa‘ani preseason tournament at Punahou.

“It’s a lot of forward pressure, being aggressive, making sure that I keep my elbows in so that I can prevent a lot of shots,” Kukonu said. “At Pa‘ani she had me with a shot that I kind of had a hard time defending.”

Taasan (17-6) came close to pinning Kukonu in the first period before Kukonu (18-4) turned the tables.

“That was a mistake on my part. I was turning one way and I felt my shoulder going down, so I turned the other way and luckily for me, time ran out,” Kukonu said.

She wrestled at 145 most of the year, winning the division at Officials and Pa‘ani. She then placed third in 155 at the OIA championships.

“I weigh about 149. These girls can be as heavy as 157, 158 (after weigh-in),” she said. “I’m feeling pretty good. It wasn’t exactly my first choice to go in 155, but they think it would be better for me, so we’re giving it a try.”

Maia Esera (19-0), defending champion of the 225 weight class, pinned Serania Meredith of Pearl City at 1:49. The junior is joined in the semifinal round by younger sister Leila Esera (16-5), who advanced to the 155 semifinals with wins over Stephanie Gandeza of Molokai (fall, 1:38) and Kahiau Kaahaaina of Kamehameha (fall, 4:51).

“It’s going good. I think about it and she’s a freshman and she’s made it this far. She’s actually really good,” Maia Esera said of her sister.

Leila Esera will battle Kukonu next. Last week, Esera pinned Kukonu at the OIA championships.

“She’s super good, but I think I have a chance. I’m pretty confident tomorrow,” Esera said. “She was really active today.”

Sparring against older sister Maia has made a big difference.

“It helps her get better. She’s lucky to have me. We fight sometimes, but it only helps her get better,” Maia Esera said.

“My sister, I don’t really worry about her,” Leila Esera said. “She’s got everything in the bag. She’s always winning. I’m very proud of her.”

Their father, Tala Esera, is a former Hawaii football player.

GIRLS

Preliminary round

97—Adriana Daoang (Moan) def. Alina Sung (MPI), fall, :18; Maila Daniels (Kona) def. Bailey Ozaki (Mil), 10-9; Jaliyah Rodrigues (Maui) def. Charlese Spain (Waik), fall, :49; Michaela Sarmiento (Kalh) def. Aliya Quillopo (ULS), 4-1; Taylen Babas-Masuno (Hilo) def. Kaylie Zeller (Camp), 13-2; Serah Yogi (PC) def. Ainsley Tasaka (Pun), fall, :38; Alu Kyodo (Roos) def. Sydney Lau (HBA), fall, 1:58; Nicole Fernandez (Bald) def. Tessa Tafinger (Iol), fall, :40.

102—Tristan Nitta (Mil) def. Joelle Lum (HBA), fall, 1:02; Charlott Campbell (Pun) def. Kyra Mohundro (Hilo), fall, 4:38; Gabriell Hayashida (Moan) def. Kawailan Molina (KS), fall, 1:31; Anjolie Manaba (Mol) def. Presteja Yockman (Wain), 4-2; Shaniah-Le Ferreira (Waik) def. Jade Ann Kibota (Camp), fall, 1:56; Chloe Obuhanych (PC) def. Faith Libarios (ULS), fall, :54; Emma-Gra Cabinian (Lei) def. Hayley Sedino (Maui), fall, 2:49; They Romero (Iol) def. Chelsea Becera (Far), fall, 1:04.

107—Naiomi Kulukulualani-Sales (Lah) def. Kayla Visaya (Waip), fall, 1:20; Anela Hokoana (KS) def. Alexia Parsons (Kalh), 9-0; Ambrie Rocha (Kauai) def. Makayla Paclib (Mil), fall, 1:12; Wynter Radey-Morgan (HPA) def. Stacalle Mahoe (Kapo), 10- 9; Kayla Shota (Moan) def. Shaelyn Mcintosh (Cas), fall, :56; Nariya-El Carvelo (KSH) def. Mariah Honokaupu (Mol), fall, 3:33; Dori Miura (Waik) def. Ashley Tsang (Iol), fall, 5:53; Tatiana Paragas (Pun) def. Kaede McCall (Kaln), 16-0.

112—Casey Bernabe (Kapo) def. Halia Fung-Caceres (Keaau), fall, 1:33; Anela Egloria (Lei) def. Blu Wong-Ogata (HBA), fall, 1:37; Kaitlyn Fong (Moan) def. Kailah Caballero (Lah) 8-1; Kamalani Rasay (Hilo) def. Catherine Nelson (MPI), 11-10; Joy Jeremiah (KS) def. Chaeli Wong (Wail), 20-3; Jaylisha Deveraturda (Mil) def. Lily Huihui (Kona), fall, 1:35; Skye Kaawa-Capari (Mol) def. Jaslyn Chang (Pahoa), 16-2; Caelin Balansag (Roos) def. Rachel Kimura (PC), fall, :15.

117—Isabelle Asuncion (Moan), bye; Erika Olkowski (Pun) def. Kailani Bicoy (Mol), fall, 1:48; Deja Fernandez (Bald) def. Sarai Oday (KS), 1-0; Susana Setu (Waip) def. Sidney Shumate (HPA), 15-8; Elle Mizue (Iol) def. Taylor Gates (Aiea), fall, 1:32; Brooke Gantan (Kail) def. Jahnoalyn Kapu-Biga (Lah), fall, 4:26; Kalina Hotema (Kaln) def. Taylor Hiu (Kapo), fall, 1:16; Kanoelani Kekiwi Jones (KK) def. Kyla Donaldson (Camp), fall, :27.

122—Maya Ros DeAngelo (Iol) def. Lauryn Shikuma (Waik), 20-5; Laylee Pasion (Moan) def. J-J-lah Sinenci (Han), fall, :45; Chaela Gantala (Bald) def. Keilee Salud (Kauai), fall, :43; Rayne Domingo (Kona) def. Rie Kato (Camp), fall, 1:46; Evelyn Suzuki (Kaln) def. Olalikai Akioka (Kail), fall, 1:53; Rylie Nishida (KS) def. Noelani Mendiola Aru (Keal), fall, 1:40; Anita Lockwood (HPA) def. Eighla Fujitani (Pun), fall, 3:19; Kivah Caballero (Lah) def. Bella Gibo (Kah), fall, 1:10.

127—Jax Realin (KS) def. Nialynn Jolikiep (MPI), fall, :29; Lyriq Lopes (Kah) def. Piikea Joy (Bald), fall, 1:43; Briseis Obrigon (KK) def. Bella Kellerman (Kauai), fall, 1:00; Chavelle Vickery (Keaau) def. Sadie Ridep (Camp), fall, 2:26; Siana Boaz-Vasquez (Lah) def. Kiani Caminos-Freitas (Lei), fall, 1:17; Kamailemaikalani Yasumura (Moan) def. Lovey Beebe (SHA), fall, 3:08; Cassidy Lung (Pun) def. Elena Selvidge (HPA), 17-1; Taydem Uyemura (PC) def. Jaeshari Pagurigan (Wain), fall, 3:26.

132—Eloise Woolsey (Kapo) def. Cielle Charron (Kaln), 16-1; Peyton Diamond (Bald) def. Kairi Makaio (Kona), fall; Emma Ito (Pun) def. Lee Ann Saniatan (Waim), fall, :43; Arionna Beatty (Keaau) def. Malia Taeu (Kah), 17-2; McKensen-Leigh Fuata (KS) def. Murphy Makely (HPA), fall, 1:21; Kaleialohamaikalani Yasumura (Moan) def. Joeriana Deguair (Hilo), fall, :27; Angelina Calpito (Mil) def. Blu Montez (Keal), fall, 5:34; Teani Medeiros-Maielua (Lah) def. Jahnaya Tabisola Roque (Camp), fall, 1:32.

138—Valynn Kwan (MPI) def. Ayla Prather (SHA), fall, :26; Shailale Akau (Kapo) def. Zysha Pavao (Keaau), inj., 1:25; Tata Grove-Mataafa (Bald) def. Kayla Prigge (Waim), fall, 3:29; Lily Polvado (Kah) def. Maile Hunter (Hilo), fall, 2:53; Crystin-Dior Treu (Lah) def. Malia Vilaverde (Kona), fall, 1:05; Colleen Kinimaka (Camp) def. Emma Wharton-Hsie (Iol), fall, 1:35; Kiera Nitahara (Moan) def. Breylin Dano (KS), SV 11-9; Lainey Eckert (KSH) def. Aaliyah Welch (Lei), fall, 2:27.

145—Malia Kukahiwa (Hilo) def. Shayland Teriipaia (Nan), fall, 1:19; Shansi BoazVasquez (Lah) def. Sage Ridep (Camp), fall, 5:26; Kaui Lee Tynan (Kapo) def. Skyelynn Ripley (Waim), fall, 5:53; Iolana Sanchez (Hon) def. Huali Hudgens (KS), fall, 4:32; Zaira Sugui (Moan) def. Caena Dias (Wain), fall, 1:38; Tylana Abraham (Keal) def. Sage Horcajo (Kah), fall, 5:37; Malie Vickery-Mafi (KSH) def. Maple Yamada (Iol), fall, 5:59; Jahlia Miguel (Bald) def. Alexa-Mari Aquino-Elvnia (Keaau), fall, 1:32.

155—Bethany Chargualaf (Camp), bye; Alexis Urrutia (Lei) def. Mela Hanato (Kona), fall, 1:31; Vanessa Welch (SHA) def. Pamela Corpuz (Waim), fall, :44; Kaili Torres-Angel (Bald) def. Taylor Perrin (Keaau), fall, :27; Kahiau Kaahaaina (KS), bye; Leila Esera (Kah) def. Stephanie Gandeza (Mol), fall, 1:38; Nohilani Kukonu (Moan) def. Brianna Kekona (Lah), fall, :36; Paige Taasan (Hilo), bye.

168—Eden Baguio (Moan), bye; Ohia Borden-Phill (Mol) def. Siddalee Amaral (KSH), 9-2; Hailee Racca (Kauai) def. Margaret Oneal (Lah), fall, 1:46; Caelan West (Iol) def. Nahokula Silva (McK), fall, 1:17; Jezney Chang (Pah) def. Jaylea Freitas-Pava (Keaau), fall, :44; Kizia Mahuka (Aiea) def. Sammy Sudin (HPA), fall. :44; Tahi Feinga (Kah) def. Nanea Lange (Hon), fall, 4:29; Shiloh Kamaka (Bald) def. Natali Qina (Kona), fall, 1:49.

184—Jasmine Adiniwin (Moan), bye; Ofa Haupu (Bald) def. Abigail Asuega (Nan), fall, :25; Hiileiai Saizon (Kapo), bye; Chyanne Kaaihue (Kauai), bye; Nalei Meyers (KS), bye; Lorraine Alo (Camp), bye; Kiley Phillip (Kah), bye; Catherine Asami (Lah), bye.

225—Maia Esera (Kah), bye; Serania Meredith (PC) def. Tahtiana Minthon (Lau), 13-0; Kaia Marcellino (DMS) def. Breanne Battulayan (Kauai), fall, 3:59; Casey-An Ross (Lah) def. Kaikea Leopoldina (Hilo), fall, 1:10; Francis Hufanga (Lei) def. Elizabeth Warren (Keal), fall, 2:25; Zoe Ahue-Boloson (Camp) def. Janelle Mattos (Waip), fall, :55; Ashley Asuega (Nan) def. Aurianna Pratt (Moan), fall, :58; Alena Bartley (KS), bye.

Quarterfinals

97—Daoang def. Daniels, fall, :22; Sarmiento def. Rodrigues, 7-0; Yogi def. Babas-Masu, 3-1; Hyodo def. Fernandez, SV 6-4.

102—Nitta def. Campbell, fall, :35; Hayashida def. Manaba, fall, 3:14; Obuhanych def. Ferreira, fall, 1:28; Romero def. Cabinian, DQ.

107—Kulukulualani-Sales def. Hokoana, fall, 2:22; Rocha def. Radey-Morg, 12-0; Shota def. Carvelo, fall, :18; Paragas def. Miura, fall, :42 112—Egloria def. Bernabe, fall, 4:28; Fong def. Rasay, fall, 1:39; Jeremiah def. Deveraturd, fall, 3:33; Balansag def. Kaawa-Capa, fall, 3:57.

117—Asuncion def. Olkowski, fall, :36; Fernandez def. Setu, 13-2; Mizue def. Gantan, 3-0; Kekiwi Jones def. Hotema, 8-6.

122—DeAngelo def. Pasion, fall, 3:25; Gantala def. Domingo, 7-0; Nishida def. Suzuki, 7-4; Caballero def. Lockwood, fall, 1:09.

127—Realin def. lopes, fall, 2:12; Obrigon def. Vickery, fall, :28; Boaz-Vasquez def. Yasumura, 10-1; Uyemura def. Lung, fall. :16. 132—Woolsey def. Diamond, fall, 1:31; Beatty def. Ito, 16-6; Fuata def. Yasumura, 5-3; Medeiros-Maielua def. Calpito, fall, 2:47.

138—Kwan def. Akau, fall, :24; Grove-Mataafa def. Polvado, Inj., 1:12; Treu def. Kinimaka, fall, 3:17; Eckart def. Nitahara, fall, 1:12. 145—Kukahiwa def. Boaz-Vasquez, fall, 5:08; Lee Tynan def. Sanchez, fall, 2:48; Sugui def. Abraham, fall, 3:17; Miguel def. Vickery-Mafi, SV 9-7.

155—Chargualaf def. Urrutia, fall, 1:31; Torres-Angel def. Welch, fall, 2:28; Esera def. Kaahaaina, fall, 4:51; Kukonu def. Taasan, fall, 4:00.

168—Baguio def. Borden-Phill, 5-2; West def. Racca, fall, 1:20; Chang def. Mahuka, fall, 1:22; Kamaka def. Feinga, fall, 1:56.

184—Adinwin def. Haupu, 6-3; Saizon def. Kaaihue, 12-9; Alo def. Meyers, fall, 1:26; Asami def. Phillip, fall, :39.

225—Esera def. Meredith, fall, 1:49; Ross def. Marcellino, 5-2; Ahue-Boloson def. Hufanga, fall, 1:36; Asuega def. Bartley, fall, 3:52.

Today’s semifinals

97—Adriana Daoang (Moan) vs. Michaela Sarmiento (Kalh); Serah Yogi (PC) vs. Alu Hyodo (Roos).

102—Tristan Nitta (Mil) vs. Gabrielle Hayashida (Moan); Chloe Obuhanych (PC) vs. Tehya Romero (Iol).

107—Naomi Kulukulualani-Sales (Lah) vs. Ambrie Rocha (Kauai); Kayla Shota (Moan) vs. Tatiana Paragas (Pun).

112—Anela Egloria (Lei) vs. Kaitlyn Fong (Moan); Joy Jeremiah (KS) vs. Caelin Balansag (Roos).

117—Isabelle Asuncion (Moan) vs. Deja Fernandez (Bald); Elle Mizue (Iol) vs. Kanoelani Kekiwi Jones (KK).

122—Maya Rose DeAngelo (Iol) vs. Chaela Gantala (Bald); Rylie Nishida (KS) vs. Kivah Caballero (Lah).

127—Jax Realin (KS) vs. Briseis Obrigon (KK); Siana Boaz-Vasquez (Lah) vs. Taydem Uyemura (PC).

132—Eloise Woolsey (Kapo) vs. Arionna Beatty (Keaau); McKensen-Leigh Fuata (KS) vs. Teani Medeiros-Maielua (Lah).

138—Valynn Kwan (MPI) vs. Teata Grove-Mata’afa (Bald); Crystin-Dior Treu (Lah) vs. Lainey Eckart (KSH).

145—Malia Kukahiwa (Hilo) vs. Kaui Lee Tynan (Kapo); Zaira Sugui (Moan) vs. Jahlia Miguel (Bald).

155—Bethany Chargualaf (Camp) vs. Kaili Torres-Angel (Bald); Leila Esera (Kah) vs. Nohilani Kukonu (Moan).

168—Eden Baguio (Moan) vs. Caelan West (Iol); Jezney Chang (Pah) vs. Shiloh Kamaka (Bald).

184—Jasmine Adiniwin (Moan) vs. Hiileiai Saizon (Kapo); Lorraine Alo (Camp) vs. Catherine Asami (Lah).