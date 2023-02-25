‘Quarterback Guru’ Vinny Passas approves of process

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the advance class on the run-and-shoot offense, the Hawaii football team welcomed a prominent instructor.

“He’s the best quarterback coach,” UH coach Timmy Chang said of Vinny Passas, who attended the Rainbow Warriors’ spring practices on Thursday and Friday. “(Former UH assistant coach) Dan Morrison is the quarterback whisper, but Vinny is the best quarterback coach. He’s a great teacher.”

Widely known as the “Quarterback Guru,” Passas has mentored Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, two-time American Athletic Conference Player of the Year McKenzie Milton, and San Jose State’s Chevan Cordeiro.

Under Passas’ guidance, Chang was the state’s top player as a Saint Louis School senior in 1999 and went on to set NCAA records with the Warriors.

“I had a chance to go out there and see how Timmy’s doing, how he’s taking control of things,” said Passas, who now lives in Las Vegas but was in town for business appointments. “It was pretty awesome to see him in action, and how he’s bringing the guys along. I was honored to be out there.”

This spring, Chang is implementing the run-and-shoot offense that he directed at Saint Louis and UH. Passas was impressed with the Warriors’ collective grasp of the read-and-attack schemes.

Passas said No. 1 quarterback Brayden Schager “spins the ball really well. (Schager) and Timmy have a good connection. They’re on the same page. He kind of reminds me of Timmy, just being a sponge and trying to absorb and get better and better.”

During Friday’s mini-scrimmage, Schager was 4-for-5, including a 17-yard completion to tight end Devon Tauaefa on third-and-15.

Joey Yellen showed arm strength and elusiveness, sprinting 7 yards for a first down on a keeper.

“I liked his arm action,” Passas said of Yellen. “Some quarterbacks you can see the ball going from Point A to Point B. I had a hard time tracking the ball going from Point A to Point B. I thought he had a quick release. The arm speed was there. Arm elevation was there. I thought he was pretty awesome, too.”

Schager said he picked up some pointers from Passas. “It was pretty cool to hear from him,” Schager said. “He’s a legend out here. When you’re around somebody like that, it’s good to soak up some knowledge.”

Passas, in turn, enjoyed reuniting with Chang. “I feel so blessed to be part of his journey,” Passas said. “It’s come full circle, where I can now get to listen to him talk and teach and learn from him. I always like to learn new things. He’s teaching me a lot. That’s awesome.”

On Thursday, UH safety Kona Moore and another defensive back collided during a 7-on-7 drill. Moore, who had limited motion for several minutes, was taken by ambulance to The Queen’s Medical Center. It appears Moore suffered from a “stinger.” He was released from the hospital on Friday morning.

“It looks to be OK right now,” Chang said after Friday’s practice. “He wants to get back on the field already. He wants to be with his guys. He’s a tough kid. Love him. The boys love him. It’s positive news for us he’s better.”