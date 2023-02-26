Letter: Bill unfair to legal short-term rentals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Short-term rentals, legal only on Oahu in such resort areas as Ko Olina, Waikiki and Turtle Bay, are again under attack.

After the recent passage of city Ordinance 22-7, individual property assessments have doubled and actual property tax charges quadrupled, causing an eightfold increase in property taxes. Now House Bill 820 proposes to increase the transient accommodations tax from the current 10.25% to 25% only for short-term rentals and not hotels.

Please stop driving resort rentals out of business. Legal resort short-term rentals are mostly locally owned, contribute to our local economy, do not raise the price of local housing in residential neighborhoods and deserve your kokua, not abusive tax punishment.

Paul Nachtigall

Kailua

