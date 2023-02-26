comscore Letter: Don’t expect much from our politicians | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Don’t expect much from our politicians

  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

I support David Shapiro’s point of view 100% (“Don’t let UH become a plaything for pernicious politicians,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Feb. 19). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Aloha to Aloha Stadium

Scroll Up