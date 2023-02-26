Letter: Don’t expect much from our politicians

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I support David Shapiro's point of view 100% ("Don't let UH become a plaything for pernicious politicians," Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Feb. 19).

A long time ago when I lamented Hawaii’s state of affairs, a very smart friend said, “Don’t expect anything from our politicians. The only thing they haven’t ruined is the weather.”

After living here for more than 60 years, I think that assessment is correct.

Carol Tsai

Kakaako

