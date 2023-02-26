Editorial | Letters Letter: Don’t expect much from our politicians Today Updated 12:46 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I support David Shapiro’s point of view 100% (“Don’t let UH become a plaything for pernicious politicians,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Feb. 19). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I support David Shapiro’s point of view 100% (“Don’t let UH become a plaything for pernicious politicians,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Feb. 19). A long time ago when I lamented Hawaii’s state of affairs, a very smart friend said, “Don’t expect anything from our politicians. The only thing they haven’t ruined is the weather.” After living here for more than 60 years, I think that assessment is correct. Carol Tsai Kakaako EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Aloha to Aloha Stadium