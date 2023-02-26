Editorial | Letters Letter: Humans can be called ‘eco-terrorists’ Today Updated 12:45 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I found Donna Ching’s hostility toward free-roaming cats and her call to exterminate them absurd and cruel (“Keep cats indoors and eliminate feral colonies,” Star-Advertiser, Letters Feb. 23). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I found Donna Ching’s hostility toward free-roaming cats and her call to exterminate them absurd and cruel (“Keep cats indoors and eliminate feral colonies,” Star-Advertiser, Letters Feb. 23). I’ve heard this diatribe many times and I’m always amazed that these humans have no sense of the irony in placing the blame for habitat destruction and harm to the environment on every invasive species but their own. I’ve heard a man at a community meeting blame a colony of a dozen cats for discouraging the nesting of owls, while just steps away lay our subdivision of hundreds of houses and thousands of people. Is it possible that we might be the greatest “eco-terrorists” to ever walk the planet? Most of these so-called invasive species were brought here by humans. They’re useful to us until they have the gall to become successful and thrive, at which time we start calling for a culling. Trap, neuter, release is slow, but it works. And maybe more importantly, it’s the compassionate solution to deal with animals who are the victims of our own human folly. Marcy Wilhelm Waipahu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Aloha to Aloha Stadium