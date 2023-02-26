Letter: Increase uses for wild game meat

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I wholeheartedly believe House Bill 1266, which allows wild game to be donated as food, is a practical solution to two of Hawaii’s most pressing issues. I propose that we develop a privately run entity to catch and process wild axis deer meat in a state-funded slaughterhouse with U.S. Food and Drug Administration oversight. The meat could be packaged and sold as high-protein and low-fat pet food to help sustain operations, and also donated to organizations that feed the needy.

This is a no-brainer, win-win situation for all involved. It solves two growing issues in Maui County: overgrazing on upslope lands that causes erosion and increases flooding in lower populated areas; and nutrition shortages on all islands.

Byron “Jiro” Kaneshiro

Wahiawa

