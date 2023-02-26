Editorial | Letters Letter: Increase uses for wild game meat Today Updated 12:45 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I wholeheartedly believe House Bill 1266, which allows wild game to be donated as food, is a practical solution to two of Hawaii’s most pressing issues. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I wholeheartedly believe House Bill 1266, which allows wild game to be donated as food, is a practical solution to two of Hawaii’s most pressing issues. I propose that we develop a privately run entity to catch and process wild axis deer meat in a state-funded slaughterhouse with U.S. Food and Drug Administration oversight. The meat could be packaged and sold as high-protein and low-fat pet food to help sustain operations, and also donated to organizations that feed the needy. This is a no-brainer, win-win situation for all involved. It solves two growing issues in Maui County: overgrazing on upslope lands that causes erosion and increases flooding in lower populated areas; and nutrition shortages on all islands. Byron “Jiro” Kaneshiro Wahiawa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Aloha to Aloha Stadium