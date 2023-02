Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We have a new governor and a new Legislature. Josh Green has had Governor attached to his name for less than 90 days and the Legislature won’t reach its official 2023 halfway mark until March 14. Read more

The federal help during the COVID-19 pandemic years was a major help, providing Hawaii with a soft cushion, preventing an economic collapse when tourism crashed. It also built a budget surplus.

So the question is not money. It is priorities.

Ignoring those with need in times of plenty will be political suicide, says Gov. Green. The Big Island Democrat explained in an interview conducted last week that helping those in economic need is his priority.

“I am completely confident that anyone who turns their back on tax reform for our families will not have a long career in elected office. It is that important,” Green said.

“We have to help people, especially when we have a big surplus. There is no question about it.

“We have to commit ourselves to dealing with inflation, increased cost of energy and rent. We have to give money back. We are dealing with people living on the edge.”

At the same time, common-sense politics means Hawaii leaders have to act now, he said.

“I don’t think anyone would accept my performance or the Legislature’s performance if we didn’t do that. We are going to stay working on those problems until we get it right,” Green said.

Green noted that “people can’t worry about my feelings or any conflicts that may occur,” because sometimes his blunt leadership style clashes with the Legislature.

“I am sure all of the Legislature wants to help people who are struggling, so we will find a compromise on that. If we succeed in those areas and get going on housing we will have a very successful legislative session,” Green said.

Veteran House Speaker Scott Saiki said that any new governor’s first year is always a bit unsteady and Green is no exception.

“He is positive, he is accessible, he is enthusiastic and he wants to make a difference and get results. He gives you an answer,” Saiki said in praise.

Still, Saiki sees a need for calm deliberation in the Green administration.

“He needs time to set the administration in place. He should use the interim after this session to calibrate his administration and become more focused and set clear priorities,” Saiki said in an interview.

If Saiki had advice for Green, it would be in using the power of the governor’s office to highlight what he considers important, stress it and publicly campaign on those issues.

And privately, Green needs to form his own groups of supporters in the Legislature.

“He needs to build that. He needs to build relationships one by one, but he can do it. He should be thoughtful about the influence and power he has — he does have a bully pulpit, I believe he can have significant influence and he can use it in a constructive way,” Saiki said.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.