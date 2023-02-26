comscore Island Robotics youth club sending 3 teams to world championships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Island Robotics youth club sending 3 teams to world championships

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  Team members work in the Mitz Picardel's garage in Waikele.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Team members work in the Mitz Picardel’s garage in Waikele.

  Kamuela Camacho-­Fuentes, 11; Kaimana Higa, 12; and Asher Mariano, 12, work on their robot.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kamuela Camacho-­Fuentes, 11; Kaimana Higa, 12; and Asher Mariano, 12, work on their robot.

  The Hawaii Girl Power team, from left, Devyn Ames, Gabriyela Andrada, Brielle Calderon, Julia Reilly and Evy Watkins.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Hawaii Girl Power team, from left, Devyn Ames, Gabriyela Andrada, Brielle Calderon, Julia Reilly and Evy Watkins.

  Working on their robot, is Joshua Chun, 14; Ethan Picardal, 13; and Reuben Grill, 15.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Working on their robot, is Joshua Chun, 14; Ethan Picardal, 13; and Reuben Grill, 15.

  Mitchell "Mitz" Picardal started coaching youth robotics seven years ago

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mitchell “Mitz” Picardal started coaching youth robotics seven years ago

From the garage to the grand championships, Island Robotics has done it again. The Waipahu-based youth robotics club will be sending three teams to the VEX IQ Robotics World Championships in late April in Dallas.

