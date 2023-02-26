Island Robotics youth club sending 3 teams to world championships
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:46 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Team members work in the Mitz Picardel’s garage in Waikele.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamuela Camacho-Fuentes, 11; Kaimana Higa, 12; and Asher Mariano, 12, work on their robot.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Hawaii Girl Power team, from left, Devyn Ames, Gabriyela Andrada, Brielle Calderon, Julia Reilly and Evy Watkins.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Working on their robot, is Joshua Chun, 14; Ethan Picardal, 13; and Reuben Grill, 15.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mitchell “Mitz” Picardal started coaching youth robotics seven years ago
