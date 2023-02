Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessed by the Sea”

Episodes 57-58

6:40 p.m. today

Shi-joon visits Ji-na at the holding cell. He tells her that Pil-du won’t come to her rescue. Shi-joon gets furious when Pil-du is released from police custody. Shi-joon asks Pil-du about his relationship with Shi-joon’s mother.

Episodes 59-60

7:45 p.m. today

Pil-du tries to frame Poong-do for embezzlement, but Poong-do and Chairman Ma prevent it. Pil-du tries to win favor with Ji-na. Chung-yi regains her childhood memory.

“Hospital Ship”

Episodes 37-38

6:45 p.m. Monday

Sung Hee suffers from acute liver failure that needs emergency surgery. Eun Jae, who was fired, is unable to perform the surgery. Soo Kwon agonizes over choosing between the survival of the hospital and Sung Hee. He makes the difficult decision.

Episodes 39-40

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Eun Jae performs a surgery on a fallen hiker. Eun Jae starts having pain for no apparent reason. She decides to undergo a test, and the results are shocking.

“Secret House”

Episodes 89-90

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Tae-hyung feels threatened that his secret will be exposed. Ji-hwan probes into Tae-hyung’s background. Dong-chul demands money from Sook-jin; Sook-jin refuses and Dong-chul seeks out Chairman Nam.

Episodes 91-92

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Chairman Nam learns the truth about Tae-hyung. Ji-hwan must deal with the secret his father kept from him. Ji-hwan tells Tae-hyung that he’ll be discovering the truth very soon. Sook-jin tells Ji-hwan he’s too naive to understand how life works.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 17

7:50 p.m. Friday

Ga Ryeom starts to suspect Damdeok and decides the way to resolve the problem is to kill Hwang Hoe. Yeo Seokgae goes to visit Hwang Hoe in prison; he gets accused of trying to free Hwang Hoe and is then arrested. Dol Bisu and Mo Duru are accused of being thieves while trying to prove Ga Ryeom’s corruption.

Episode 18

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Hwang Hoe and Yeo Seokgae face execution after being accused of trying to escape from prison. Folks from the village named after Hwang Hoe’s wife try to save his life. When Damdeok reveals Ga Ryeom’s crimes to the king, Gae Yeonsu advocates for Ga Ryeom’s execution. Ga Raji vows to take revenge against Gae Yeonsu for sacrificing his younger brother.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.