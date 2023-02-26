comscore Manoa Valley Theatre play explores artist’s eternal struggle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Manoa Valley Theatre play explores artist’s eternal struggle

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Feb. 26, 2023
  • Updated 4:52 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Director Mathais Maas, left, Emily North, Taj Gutierrez and Kimo Kaona.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Director Mathais Maas, left, Emily North, Taj Gutierrez and Kimo Kaona.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kimo Kaona, left, Taj Gutierrez and Emily North star in Manoa Valley Theatre’s production of “Tick, Tick … Boom!” directed by Mathias Maas.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kimo Kaona, left, Taj Gutierrez and Emily North star in Manoa Valley Theatre’s production of “Tick, Tick … Boom!” directed by Mathias Maas.

How long would you sacrifice your financial security to pursue your dream career, with no guarantee you’d ever attain it? Read more

Previous Story
Exhibit brings Native Hawaiian artists to University of Hawaii campuses
Next Story
Column: A diet from a variety of food groups is a key to good nutrition

Scroll Up