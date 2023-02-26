comscore Waiawa residents advised of possible contamination from training site | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waiawa residents advised of possible contamination from training site

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER During a town hall meeting Friday, Andre Perez raised the issue of potential liability should residents get sick from possible contamination of their drinking water by firefighting chemicals used years ago at the Hawaii National Guard’s Waiawa training site.

    During a town hall meeting Friday, Andre Perez raised the issue of potential liability should residents get sick from possible contamination of their drinking water by firefighting chemicals used years ago at the Hawaii National Guard’s Waiawa training site.

  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER U.S. Army National Guard Lt. Col. Brian Hunsaker gave a presentation Friday about a chemical release on the Hawaii National Guard base in Pearl City.

    U.S. Army National Guard Lt. Col. Brian Hunsaker gave a presentation Friday about a chemical release on the Hawaii National Guard base in Pearl City.

Officials said they are looking to evaluate about 50 to 60 homes in the surrounding area, with test results expected in 12 to 14 weeks. If toxic substances are found, the National Guard will begin delivering clean drinking water. Read more

