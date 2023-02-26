comscore Hawaii government spending could trigger COVID aid payback | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii government spending could trigger COVID aid payback

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.

The state Department of Budget and Finance is advising the Legislature that $675 million in spending appropriations last year should be delayed in order to avoid triggering a requirement to return $412 million in coronavirus pandemic aid to the federal government. Read more

Continuous coverage of Hawaii Medicaid ending
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 9 – Jan. 13, 2023

