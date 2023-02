Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaimana, the Hawaiian monk seal known worldwide due to her birth at a popular Waikiki beach, has given birth to her own pup out of the spotlight. Read more

The marine mammal had her pup Jan. 28 at an undisclosed location. It is the first monk seal pup born in the main Hawaiian isles this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It is also Kaimana’s first healthy pup.

The pair appear to be doing well, according to NOAA, which waited a few weeks to make the announcement. Since peak pupping season usually begins in the spring, officials said this early start was “a welcome surprise.”

The pair is being monitored daily by volunteers from NOAA’s nonprofit partner, Hawaii Marine Animal Response.

“We’ve been observing a lot of nursing and swimming behavior from the pair,” said Jon Gelman, president of the organization, in a NOAA news post. “We’ll continue to be in the area until after Kaimana leaves, and the pup begins to venture off by itself.”

It’s a very different scenario from Kaimana’s own birth in June 2017, when a female seal known as Rocky surprised officials by giving birth at Kaimana Beach instead of her usual spot and birthplace on Kauai. Their temporary residence there drew crowds of onlookers but also prompted concerns from officials as mom and pup nursed and explored the popular beach and its waters.

Upon weaning, officials decided to relocate Kaimana to a more remote spot away from humans and closer to other wild seals.

“With any relocation, we always strive for the best possible outcome for these endangered seals,” said Kilali Ala‘ilima Gibson, NOAA Fisheries’ Oahu marine wildlife response coordinator, in the post. “And with Kaimana, we’re excited to see that not only is she doing well, but she’s opted to give birth on a much quieter beach from where she was born.”

Hawaiian monk seals often return to the beach where they were born to give birth.

NOAA recommends giving Hawaiian monk seal moms and pups at least 150 feet of distance on land and in the water.

Fifth graders from Kahuku Elementary School have named Kaimana’s new pup U‘i Mea Ola, or U‘i for short. It means “beautiful survivor” and was inspired by the pup’s safe birth during a moon phase with high tides and rough conditions.

“Our goal with each naming is for the students, teachers and surrounding communities to learn a bit more about Hawaiian monk seals, their importance and conservation,” said Emily Greene, education manager for Hawaii Marine Animal Response. “In addition, we hope that these students feel a sense of kuleana, or responsibility, to care for and conserve not only the pup they name but all monk seals and marine life.”

Hawaiian monk seals are one of the most endangered seal species in the world, with only an estimated 1,500 remaining in the wild.

Sightings can be reported to the NOAA marine wildlife hot line at 888-256-9840.

What to do when you encounter Hawaiian monk seals

>> Give them space: Keep a respectful distance of at least 150 feet from mom-pup pairs, and at least 50 feet from all other monk seals — on land and in the water.

>> Swim elsewhere: If a mom-pup pair is present, swim at a different location. Hawaiian monk seal mothers can be protective of their pups and have bitten people in the past.

>> Keep dogs leashed: Pets can transmit diseases to wild animals and vice versa. Stressful dog encounters may also cause a seal to react aggressively or leave the area.