Thousands gather to bid a fond farewell to Aloha Stadium
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:45 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
People took pictures at the sculpture by Satoru Abe titled “Volcano.”
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Sisters Naomi, left, and Marissa Cabebe posed with a giant stadium clock.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Alena Poole, who was with her parents, Anthony and Kristiana, sat on the turf.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Cesar Ramirez III and Cesar Ramirez Sr. posed with a Hawaii Islanders sign on Saturday at Aloha Stadium.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Chris Letoto held a tackling dummy for son Parker on Saturday at Aloha Stadium.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Arnold and Cynthia Lanting headed to the end zone for celebratory touchdowns.
