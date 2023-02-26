comscore Thousands gather to bid a fond farewell to Aloha Stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Thousands gather to bid a fond farewell to Aloha Stadium

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM People took pictures at the sculpture by Satoru Abe titled “Volcano.”

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Sisters Naomi, left, and Marissa Cabebe posed with a giant stadium clock.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Alena Poole, who was with her parents, Anthony and Kristiana, sat on the turf.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Cesar Ramirez III and Cesar Ramirez Sr. posed with a Hawaii Islanders sign on Saturday at Aloha Stadium.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Chris Letoto held a tackling dummy for son Parker on Saturday at Aloha Stadium.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Arnold and Cynthia Lanting headed to the end zone for celebratory touchdowns.

The event was a day full of food and entertainment that turned back the clock at the largest-capacity gathering place — 50,000 seats — in state history. Read more

