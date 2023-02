Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A third consecutive split gave the No. 10 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team a third-place finish in the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic on Saturday at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki.

The Rainbow Wahine opened their day with a 3-2 semifinal loss to No. 9 Stanford, then swept Saint Mary’s 5-0 in the third-place match.

UH took the first set on three courts against Stanford and Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle earned a 21-17, 23-21 win over Maya Harvey and Maddy Kriz on Court 2. Stanford’s Sophie Kubiak and Phoenix Clark rallied to a win on Court 5 and the Cardinal clinched the match at Court 3, where Taylor Wilson and Line Anderson pulled out a 15-21, 21-18, 15-9 win over Sofia Russo and Lea Kruse.

In the third-place match, Chandler Cowell, who transferred to UH from Saint Mary’s, teamed with Sydney Miller for a 21-10, 21-12 win on Court 5 in their season debut. The BeachBows earned the clinching point at Court 3, with Ilihia Huddleston and Sophie Buschmann defeating Karmin Brown and Hanna Couch 21-16, 18-21, 15-8.

No. 1 UCLA defeated Stanford 4-1 in the championship match.

Van Sickle, who went 5-1 overall and 3-0 with Glagau in the tournament, won the Best Attacker award. UCLA’s Lexy Denaburg was the Most Outstanding Player.

The BeachBows (3-3) face fellow Big West members in the Best of the West Tournament on March 4 and 5 in Laguna Beach, Calif.

Water polo

No. 5 UH falls to No. 4 Cal in OT, routs Long Beach State in Irvine

Fifth-ranked Hawaii dropped an 11-10 overtime battle with No. 4 California, then bounced back for a 15-7 rout of Long Beach State in the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Saturday in Irvine, Calif.

UH’s Jordan Wedderburn scored three goals against Cal, her second giving the Rainbow Wahine a 9-8 lead with 55 seconds left in regulation. Cal’s Mallory Reynoso scored the tying goal with 25 seconds left to force overtime. The Golden Bears went ahead on goals by Ruby Swadling and Maryn Dempsey in OT. Wedderburn’s final goal with 44 seconds left accounted for the final margin.

UH’s Lot Stertefeld scored two goals and assisted on four in the loss.

Six UH players scored at least one goal in the first half against LBSU. Bia Mantellato Dias led UH (10-2) with four goals and Alba Bonamusa Boix had three. Lucia Gomez de la Puente finished with two goals and four assists.

Softball

Wahine rebound from 8-0 loss to Seattle by beating Marist

The Rainbow Wahine softball team opened the second day of the Bank of Hawaii Invitational with a 8-0 loss in six innings to Seattle, then pulled away from Marist 8-2 on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Seattle’s Jocelynn De La Cruz went 3-for-3 and opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the top of the fourth inning. She also delivered an RBI single in the fifth and Stefanie Madrigal closed out a three-hit shutout in the sixth.

UH took the lead against Marist on Izabella Martinez’s two-run double in the bottom of the first. The sophomore catcher drove in two more runs with a single in the fifth and Haley Johnson also had a two-run single in the sixth.

UH freshman Millie Fidge struck out seven and earned her first collegiate win.

The tournament concludes today with UH (8-6) taking on St. Bonaventure at 4 p.m.

—

OUTRIGGER DUKE KAHANAMOKU BEACH CLASSIC

Semifinals

Stanford 3, Hawaii 2

1. Riley Wagoner/Kylin Loker (UH) def. Charlie Ekstrom/Kate Reilly (STAN) 19-21, 22-20, 15-11

2. Kaylee Glagau/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Maya Harvey/Maddi Kriz (STAN) 21- 17, 23-21

3. Taylor Wilson/Line Andersson (STAN) def. Sofia Russo/Lea Kruse (UH) 15-21, 21-18, 15-9

4. Kelly Belardi/Ashley Vincent (STAN) def. Ilihia Huddleston/Sophie Buschmann (UH) 21-16, 22-20

5. Sophie Kubiak/Phoenix Clarke (STAN) def. Caprice Lorenzo/Sarah Burton (UH) 18-21, 21-14, 15-12

Third Place Match

Hawai’i 5, Saint Mary’s 0

1. Brooke Van Sickle/Kaylee Glagau (UH) def. Daniella Kensinger/Hawley Harrer (SMC) 21-13, 18-21, 15-12

2. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Paola Peralta/Genevieve Bane (SMC) 21-16, 21-7

3. Sophie Buschmann/Ilihia Huddleston (UH) def. Karmin Brown/Hannah Couch (SMC) 21-16, 18-21, 15-8

4. Sofia Russo/Lea Kruse (UH) def. Sadie Shipman/Allie Cataldo (SMC) 14-21, 21-15, 15-11

5. Sydney Miller/Chandler Cowell (UH) def. Angie Bour/Cameron Martinez (SMC) 21-10, 21-12

—

SOFTBALL

SEATTLE 8, HAWAII 0

Seattle 000 233 — 8 9 0

Hawaii 000 000 — 0 3 3

Stefanie Madrigal and Ava Sin. Key-An

Campbell-Pua, Chloe Borges, Malia Williams and Haley Johnson, Izabella Martinez.

W—Madrigal. L—Campbell-Pua.

Leading hitters—Seattle: Madison Kahwaty 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Jocelynn De La Cruz 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI, HR; Mekenzie Madokoro 2-2, run, 2b. Hawaii: Ka’ena Keliinoi 1-2; Mya’Liah Bethea 1-2.

HAWAII 8, MARIST 2

Marist 000 101 0 — 2 6 1

Hawaii 200 033 x — 8 10 1

Meghan Haff, Kiley Myers and Isabella Manory. Millie Fidge and Haley Johnson.

W—Fidge. L—Haff.